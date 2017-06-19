Summer starts on the year's longest day

The Longest Day fund-raiser will assist the Alzheimer’s Association’s search for a cure

The Alzheimer’s Association will benefit from a fund-raiser in Clinton timed for the longest day of the year.

“The Longest Day” fund-raiser will be Thursday, June 22 at Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community on the Jacobs Highway. The event theme recognizing at June 21, when summer begins, is the longest day of the calendar year, and for dementia patients and care-givers every day living with this incurable disease is “a long day.”

This event is for everyone in Laurens County, organizers said. It is part of a worldwide effort to find a cure for dementia diseases.

The Longest Day page of the Alzheimer’s Association website says, “The Longest Day is all about love. Love for all those affected by Alzheimer's disease. On the summer solstice, team up with the Alzheimer’s Association and select any activity you love — or an activity loved by those affected — to help end Alzheimer’s. Together, we will raise funds and awareness for care and support while advancing research toward the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.”

Proceeds from the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. fund-raising activities will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. The schedule of events includes any time rocking, in chairs, at the venue’s portico, 10 a.m. to noon, art class ($15) or family movie, "The Jungle Book," kids free, adults $5; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. lunch on-site, take-out or delivery in Clinton ($5 for hot dog or BBQ plate, $2 for extra hot dog or BBQ sandwich); 1:30-3:30 p.m. movie with popcorn; 2-4 p.m. art class ($15); and 4-5 p.m. ice cream in the Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor ($3).

At 5 p.m., those who have made a $1 donation can have a balloon released in honor or memory of a loved one. This can be for a person who died with dementia, lives with Alzheimer’s or a related disease, a family member or a care-giver. Names of those to whom balloons are dedicated will be heard at this special observance.

Also, prize give-aways at 4 p.m., don't have to be present to win, cotton candy, bake sale, drinks, $1 each; cake walks at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., kids under 10, $1 and 10 and older, $3; and post facts about Alzheimer's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, call 864-833-3425 during business hours.

Also on Thursday, Clinton Presbyterian Community will play host to an Alzheimer’s information session.

Jamie Guay, the regional program director with the Alzheimer’s Association, will make the presentation at 3:30 p.m. at the community, 801 Musgrove St., Clinton.

Guay will discuss ways to reduce risk for dementia and provide other resources. The program corresponds to the association’s Longest Day observance, and June as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

An association flyer says, “For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a play for healthy aging.”