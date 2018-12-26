A Subdivision Discussion

Sub-dividing property means variance discussion for Laurens County Council

A majority of the Laurens County Council has decided to bend a rule just a little to bring about a land sub-division near Fountain Inn.

An Anderson developer wants to acquire a property on which there are several dilapidated buildings, clear it, and divide it for re-sale. One lot might not have 100 ft of road frontage, and that would require a variance to the county land-use regulation.

It’s not a zoning issue. Rural Laurens County does not have zoning.

However, sub-divided land has to comply with county sub-division regulations. The lot in question might have just 90 ft of road frontage, or it might have 100 ft after a survey, real estate agent Robbie Templeton told the council.

Council Chairman Joe Wood objected, and voted “no” on a motion to grant the variance. Five other council members voted “yes” (member Ted Nash was absent).

It was agreed that this variance would not set a precedent. Any other under-100 ft road frontage matters will have to come before the Laurens County Planning Commission. This one landed in the laps of the county council members because, at its most recent meeting, the Planning Commission did not have a voting quorum.

Council approved a Verizon cellphone tower - Cooks Cell Tower at 2637 Scuffletown Road - for the same reason.

It was a rare zoning-type discussion for the Laurens County Council, which is the first appeals body if someone doesn’t like a decision made by the Planning Commission.

Wood said road frontage rules are in place for a reason, and should not be broken or “bent”. Other council members said it’s only 10 ft, and if the land were developed into a cul-de-sac, the required road frontage would be only 30 ft.

The lots in a cul-de-sac “fan out” toward the rear, making front road frontage less necessary than with lots not in a cul-de-sac.

In this case, “the largest lot, we believe it will fall slightly under 100 ft,” said Templeton, a Laurens County real estate agent working on the developer’s behalf.

If the council were opposed to the variance, the developer could decide not to have the property surveyed, and walk away from the deal. The developer is not building on the property, Templeton said.

“There is no justification for this,” Wood said, other than the developer wanting to “squeeze” one more lot out of the property.

“We may not need the variance, based on the survey,” Templeton said. Old surveys for this property are difficult to read, but it appears from adding up the road frontage on the other lots, the final lot will fall at 90 ft of road frontage, he said.

Wood said the 100 ft is in place so developers will not install “flag lots” - building lots that meet the road at a small frontage then “flagpole” out into larger, homesites. Getting emergency vehicles to residences on these “flag lots” has been difficult in the past, the council was told.

“If 30 ft is appropriate in a cul-de-sace, why not 90 ft road frontage?” council member Dr. David Pitts said.

“There is nothing magical about 100 ft,” County Administrator Jon Caime said.

“What is the logic, why is it 100 ft?” council member Stewart Jones asked.

“So people (in the rural areas) aren’t on top of one another,” Wood said. “I am not going to vote for a variance on this, it sets a precedent.”

Council agreed to a variance motion stating this does not set a precedent, but variances have to be done on a case-by-case basis. “He doesn’t want to invest money in a survey to see if he has 100 ft,” council vice-chairman Keith Tollison said.

With the council approving the variance, the developer now can commission the survey, and still be confident that the project can move ahead, even if one lot does not have 100 ft of road frontage. Templeton said the developer might “back up” the building site away from the edge of the roadway a little to ensure there is 100 ft from one side property line to the other. “There would be 100 ft frontage at the house if it’s set back from the road, “Templeton said.

With that stipulation, council was told this decision would not set a precedent in allowing 90 ft, instead of 100 ft, road frontage. Caime called it a “mini-variance.”

“(The lot) is a nice, normal configuration. That’s sound development,” he said. Jones’ motion to grant the variance then passed on a 5-1 vote.