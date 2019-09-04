Student who brought gun to school will be disciplined

Pellet Gun Found At Clinton High School.

At approximately 2:15 PM today, a Clinton High School student reported to a staff member that they viewed a gun in a student’s bookbag while in class.

This was reported immediately to the school administration and school resource officer who began an investigation.

A pellet handgun was found in a student’s bookbag as reported.

The student was taken into custody by the school resource officer and transported to the Clinton Police Department. Criminal charges and school disciplinary actions will follow pending further investigation.