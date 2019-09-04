Home / Breaking News / Student who brought gun to school will be disciplined

Student who brought gun to school will be disciplined

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 8:23pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
District 56 news release

Pellet Gun Found At Clinton High School.

 

At approximately 2:15 PM  today,  a Clinton High School student reported to a staff member that they viewed a gun in a student’s bookbag while in class.  

 

This was reported immediately to the school administration and school resource officer who began an investigation.  

A pellet handgun was found in a student’s bookbag as reported.  

The student was taken into custody by the school resource officer and transported to the Clinton Police Department. Criminal charges and school disciplinary actions will follow pending further investigation.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here