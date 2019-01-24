Student Policies Will Have Final Review

Student policies - Section J Policies in the district handbook - will be updated and given final reading at the District 56 Board of Trustees meeting.

The policies have been described as the backbone of the district, because they outline how administrators deal with student discipline issues. The board has been split in the past related to one of these policies - whether or not to add the word "gender" to the students' non-discrimination clause. Opponents have said this opens the way for boys identifying as girls to use girls' restrooms, and vice versa. Proponents say the district should be on record opposing discrimination in every form.

The board will meet Monday, 7:30 p.m. at Clinton High School, 18132 Hwy 72 East, Clinton. The meeting is open to the public, and an audience participation time for people who have registered in advance is Agenda Item 9.

Special recognitions will be Board Members - Board Appreciation and District Distinguished Literacy Teachers. The 2017-18 Audit will be presented. The Superintendent's Report will include state-designated Comprehensive Support & Improvement Schools and a Career Center Exploration, along with report on MSB Playground Equipment provided by the Bailey Foundation. A budget/finance report and a Wilder Stadium update will be presented.

District attorney, Vernie Williams, will attend to answer questions about the Section J Policies.

The next District 56 Board of Trustees meetings will be Feb. 25, 7:30 pm in the Clinton Middle School Media Center, and March 25, 7:30 pm in the MS Bailey Multi-Purpose Room. The SC School Boards Association Annual Conference will be Feb. 21-24 at Hilton Head Island.

PREVIOUS FROM DISTRICT 56:

Mrs. Maureen Tiller, Principal of Clinton High School, will be leaving Laurens School District 56 at the end of this school year.

She has accepted a position with Greenville County School District as Principal of the new Fountain Inn High School. Mrs. Tiller has been an employee of Laurens 56 since 1999, when she was hired to be Coordinator of Programs for Students with Disabilities. She has held various administrative positions within the district becoming Principal at Clinton High School in 2011. Under her leadership Clinton High School has increased its on-time graduation rate and End of Course passage rate and was recognized nationally in 2017 by U.S. News and World Report for those achievements.

According to Dr. David O’Shields, Superintendent, “Mrs. Tiller has touched the lives of countless students, parents and staff throughout the years she has worked for Laurens 56. The district and Clinton High School are all the better for her leadership. We wish her the best in her new endeavor. She will be greatly missed.”

“It has been my honor to work in Laurens 56 for the past twenty years,” says Mrs. Tiller. “The relationships I have made with colleagues, students, and families are irreplaceable. The Clinton High School community will always hold a big piece of my heart. I appreciate the opportunities Laurens 56 has provided me and I am excited about future possibilities as I move on to this next professional challenge.”

The search for a new principal for Clinton High School will begin immediately.