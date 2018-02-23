Student is killed on Hwy 25
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 9:50am Vic MacDonald
Ware Shoals woman killed Sunday morning
On Sunday, authorities reported another fatal wreck in Laurens County, identifying the victim as Amany Bolden, 40, of 32 North Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals. She was ejected from a vehicle, a 1999 Nissan Altima, that crashed between Simpsonville and Hickory Tavern about 6:25 a.m., a report said. She died at the scene - 3663 Fairview Rd., Fountain Inn - of head and body blunt force trauma, as the vehicle ran off the left side of the road striking a tree.
Lander student dies in crash
Authorities have identified James Logan Lusk, 19, of 225 Daniel Boone Trail, Pickens, as the victim of a single vehicle wreck Thursday in western Laurens County.
Lusk was a Lander University student, living on campus, a report said. The 1999 Ford Mustang coup Lusk was driving southbound on Hwy 25 ran off the road, hit a guardrail, then struck a bridge dedication monument on the Saluda River bridge. He died at 10 last night of blunt force trauma.
Lusk is the 6th person to died this year on Laurens County roads.