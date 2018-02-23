Student is killed on Hwy 25

Lander student dies in crash

Authorities have identified James Logan Lusk, 19, of 225 Daniel Boone Trail, Pickens, as the victim of a single vehicle wreck Thursday in western Laurens County.

Lusk was a Lander University student, living on campus, a report said. The 1999 Ford Mustang coup Lusk was driving southbound on Hwy 25 ran off the road, hit a guardrail, then struck a bridge dedication monument on the Saluda River bridge. He died at 10 last night of blunt force trauma.

Lusk is the 6th person to died this year on Laurens County roads.