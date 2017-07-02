Student attacked

UPDATE: STUDENT WITH KNIFE WILL BE ARRESTED. A coach broke up a knife attack today at Laurens District High School, according to a video posted to social media.

A school resource officer was on duty, but no other law enforcement was sent to the scene a report said. Assistant Superintendent Dr. George Ward went to LDHS to “ensure the safety and tranquility of the school environment. There are no ongoing safety concerns at this time,” a statement by District 55 spokesman Ed Murray said.

Three students were involved, and one was cut on the shoulder. Students were referred for discipline, a report said. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office issued this statement Tuesday afternoon:

On February 7, 2017, a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer working at Laurens District 55 High School, was notified by a teacher that there was a student in the gymnasium with a knife. Upon his arrival in the gymnasium, the SRO (School Resource Officer) located a juvenile female being detained by a teacher. A preliminary investigation revealed that the juvenile female had injured another student by causing a non-life threatening puncture wound to the student’s upper left arm. The school nurse examined the wound and stated that the injury did not require stitches. The student was arrested and warrants for Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon on School Property has been obtained for the student. Due to the nature of this crime, this juvenile will be charged as an adult.

District 55 statement:

Three students at Laurens District High School (LDHS) were involved in a fight this morning before the school day started. During the fight, one student reportedly pulled out a knife and cut another student leaving a small cut on the student’s shoulder. The fight was broken up by staff at the high school and the students were taken to the school office for appropriate disciplinary action. The school resource officer (SRO) was on hand; but, no other law enforcement was called to the school. Otherwise, the school day is going on with a normal schedule for students. This was an isolated incident which is still under investigation. The outcome of the investigation will determine the consequences for the students involved. Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) spokesperson, Ed Murray, said that “the district office was notified of the incident and Assistant Superintendent, Dr. George Ward, was dispatched to the school to ensure the safety and tranquility of the school environment. There are no ongoing safety concerns at this time.”

A report said the person who was arrested is 16, is in the custody of the Dept. of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, and will be arraigned Wednesday in Family Court.

