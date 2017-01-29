Struggle for civil rights - photos from the front lines

Cecil Williams: Historic Photos coming to Laurens Library

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 pm, Orangeburg photographer Cecil Williams will be at the Laurens County Library to present his historic Civil Rights Movement photos and tell the stories behind the images.

In celebration of African-American History Month, the Laurens County library will offer a glimpse through the eyes and lens of someone who witnessed and photographed some of the dramatic and historic events of the Civil Rights Movement. Be prepared to see the photos and hear the personal experiences of a man who stood in the midst of history, and captured the moments, those faces and those places, that should always be remembered as a part of the American story.

In addition to his work as a studio and event photographer, Williams is an artist, an author, an inventor, and a businessman. His dedication to his work spans many decades and miles. The Cecil Williams Historically Significant Image Collection, estimated to be 100,000 to 250,000, is one of the world’s largest collections depicting African-American heritage, history, culture, and civil rights. From the 1950s through the present, this collection depicts almost every VIP who impacted history in news, politics, entertainment, sports, and social milestones. As a photographer for JET, the Pittsburgh Courier, The Afro American, Associated Press, National Conference for Black Mayors, South Carolina branches of the NAACP, South Carolina State University, Claflin University, and others, Cecil Williams has been and currently is, a tireless photographer of civil rights activities and the cause of freedom, equality, and justice.

Anyone with an interest in African-American History, the Civil Rights Movement, South Carolina history, and photography is certainly encouraged to attend this special event.

This event is free and open to the public.