Streets of Clinton full of motorcyclists for a good cause

SUNDAY: Two Wheels, Three Wheels, Four Wheels…Ride!

SCDDSN Whitten Center, the Whitten Center Parents’ Club, and the Woodlawn Ramblers’ Riding Club are all working together and gearing up for the annual Bub Lollis Motorcycle Memorial Spring Ride scheduled for Sunday, April 8.

Riders will meet in downtown Clinton at noon to enjoy food, live music, and fellowship before the ride. Donations of art supplies, adult coloring books, coloring pencils, and hygiene items will be accepted at the registration table. Two-5 Catering will have food available for purchase; the Anna Leigh Band will provide music from The Depot stage; and the Whitten Center Parents’ Club will have free Pepsi drinks with all tips and donations going to support residents at the Whitten Center facility.

The group will depart from downtown for Whitten Center at 2:30 p.m.

Residents at Whitten Center will be outside of their buildings to enjoy the parade of motorcycles through the campus.

For specific information about the ride please contact James Lollis at 864.993.3718 or Coleton Lollis at 864.993.5422 with Woodlawn Ramblers Riding Club.

To get involved or learn more about the services at Whitten Center, please contact Tara Glenn at tglenn@ddsn.sc.gov or 864.938.3407.