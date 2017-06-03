Stovall taking position in Virginia

After 8 years service to the City of Clinton, Frank Stovall is leaving the city manager's position to accept a job as deputy director for administration of the Jamestown Yorktown Foundation in Virginia.

Stovall said the position has come open for the first time in 20 years, and it was too good an opportunity for him not to investigate. Located in Williamsburg, the foundation office is in an area where Stovall has family living now, He is from Virginia. Williamsburg is located between Richmond and Newport News.

Mayor Bob McLean and the 6 members of Clinton City Council expressed their thanks to Stovall for his service. His last day will be May 5.

Stovall said, "We tried hard to engage the public and hear their voice. We are in better financial shape than we've been in in 20 years. We continue to look for ways to stabilize utility rates."

Stovall will assist the city in finding a search firm to look for his replacement.

In his contract, Stovall can be required to give the city 90 days notice of finding a new job. Three City Council positions are up for election tomorrowm and the council already has conducted two budget workshops to begin planning for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Previously serving as assistant city manager, Stovall came to Clinton to work at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, and worked parttime at the Clinton Museum. "I will get to take everything I've learned as a city manager and everything I loved about the parks service and do it all at the same time," Stovall said.

The foundation he will direct has 200 employees and a $20 million budget. Stovall will coordinate finances and funding, human resources , procurement and capital projects.

Last month, Stovall was named one of three finalists for the Conway city manager position. He said he was offered two other jobs at the same time, but would not say where. He and wife Felicia, a bank trust officer, have two sons.

More in the March 8 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.