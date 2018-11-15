Storm damage and fatality reported

American Red Cross Assists Family in Laurens after Storm Damage

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted a family whose home, located on Highway 76E, was damaged by storms Thursday morning.

The Red Cross helped three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Truck driver dies in wreck; vehicle hits tree in road

Authorities have identified William Lee Weger, 58, of Edgefield, as the victim of a single-vehicle wreck Thursday morning.

The truck he was driving about 4 a.m. at 2546 Hwy 56, Clinton struck a tree in the roadway. He was a truck driver for Milliken. A Highway Patrol report said the 2019 Freightliner that Weger was driving east on Hwy 56 went off the road and hit a guardrail, and the victim died at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, a coroner's report said.