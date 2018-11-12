Stewart Jones will seek House seat

STEWART JONES - With the news of Rep. Mike Pitts announcing his retirement, I’d like to thank Mike and his family for their many years of service and sacrifice.

After much encouragement from the community and with the support of my family and friends, I’m excited to announce that I am seeking to serve House District 14 of South Carolina!

Great strides have been made over the last 4 years in my first term on Laurens County Council. If elected to serve in the South Carolina House of Representatives, I will continue to stand for conservative values and apply the same proven methods for greater accountability of government that I have fought for in Laurens County.

We will have more information and updates soon.

For Liberty, – Stewart Jones, member, Laurens County Council