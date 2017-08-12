Staton: PC goal is growing to 1,600 students

Presbyterian College President Bob Staton said Tuesday morning the college’s 5-year goal is to grow to a student body of 1,600 - 1,200 undergraduate and 400 graduate students - from its current enrollment.

Right now, PC has 940 undergraduate and 260 graduate (School of Pharmacy) students.

To that end, PC has engaged in 18 months of planning, and has obtained unanimous approval from its 24-member Board of Trustees (one vacancy) for “The Promise of PC.”

“It’s taken a lot of energy,” Staton said in an interview at his PC office, in developing, deciding on and explaining a plan forward for Clinton’s collegiate neighbor since 1880.

Staton talked to members of the Scotsman’s Club Saturday about a decision for football to change conferences, and has conducted meetings with the faculty and staff about “The Promise.” He has made a video describing the strategic plan (viewable on MyClintonNews.com and on the PC website).

“I want to convey not that we are just ‘doing something,’ but there is substance in what we do,” said Staton, who is a Presbyterian College alumnus.

Staton said he knows the college will lose students in the transition from Big South Conference football to the Pioneer Football League. PC has informed the NCAA of its move, and expressed a desire to help football players who want to transfer to receive a case-by-case waiver of the requirement that they sit out a year.

Also, PC will honor all football scholarships, as long as the player remains academically eligible and makes a commitment to the Blue Hose program. Staton said joining the Pioneer League - all other sports remain in the Big South - will put PC into markets it currently does have a presence.

“The Promise of PC” goes well beyond football, Staton said.

The strategic plan puts new majors into place, as suggested by the faculty; adopts a new graduate-level program; paves the way for new 144-unit apartments-style housing in the core of campus; and develops a way to retain students and empower them to have careers after graduation.

“Higher education is under attack in this country, particularly a liberal arts education,” Staton said. “If we are not moving forward, being aggressive, (then) we are treading water and sinking.”

People need to see “vibrancy” to make investments at PC, Staton said. Since the 2013 renovation of Georgia Hall, PC has spent more than $20 million on facilities - the centerpiece being a restored Neville Hall. Other buildings have been re-purposed and “we’ve put on a lot of roofs,” Staton said. Freshmen know they are coming to college to live in a dorm, he said, but upperclassmen want an apartment. PC’s apartments will not be “luxury” as some campuses have, Staton said, but they will be well-appointed. Re-purposing is possible for Scottish Arms near campus and senior students’ housing on Maple Street, he said.

That housing emphasis, and encouraging more housing for pharmacy students, and faculty and staff will be a great benefit to Clinton, Staton said. “That means more people at activities downtown, in shops and stores, more things for the students to do,” he said.

In the Springs Student Center, the strategic plan looks at a possible move-out by staff offices, and an opening up of students’ gathering spaces. In the language of higher education, these are called “third spaces”.

“This plan is aggressive, and do-able,” Staton said. “We’ve always said were ‘the best kept secret,’ that’s not a good thing. We want to tell our story and raise support.”

PC will build into its annual budget, merit increases for faculty members’ salaries. Training and development of faculty also will be a priority, Staton said. Faculty suggested the new majors of Computational Biology and Data Analytics, and the new competitive sports of men’s and women’s wrestling (Southern Conference affiliation) and acrobatics and tumbling (in line to become a NCAA-approved sport). Bass fishing, archery and tennis will be expanded at the club level, to enhance competitive opportunities for even more students.

“We know we will lose students because of the football piece,” Staton said. “We have had a debate (internally) ever since we went Division I. We needed a decision. I felt we needed an entire strategic plan, rather than addressing just one item.”

Presbyterian College is going to announce very good news this week related to its re-accreditation, Staton said. That will be the result of a 10-year review by the national accreditation organization, and Staton said it will be “a strong acknowledgement of where we are.”

Now, it’s time to look beyond “where we are,” he said. Part of that effort will be stressing student retention, and making a guarantee to every student of an external internship or work-related “real-world” experience before they graduate, he said.

In five years, President Staton said, “The Promise of PC” will transform the college “from surviving to thriving.”

