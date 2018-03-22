Statement about New Industrial Park

Laurens County Development Corporation Announces New Industrial Park in Gray Court

The Connexial Center has Interstate 385 frontage, 2.5 million SF capacity

LAURENS COUNTY, SC— The Laurens County Development Corporation (LCDC), in partnership with Laurens Electric Cooperative (LEC) and the SC Power Team, have announced the development of Laurens County’s newest industrial park, The Connexial Center.

With limited industrial product in the northern part of Laurens County, this park has been in the planning stages for almost two years. Located in Gray Court, off the Interstate 385 frontage road near Friendship Church Road, the park is 320+ acres, with the possibility to expand to 480 acres. It can house over 2.5 million square feet in industrial development and holds great potential in creating substantial capital investment.

“The new park will prove to be a huge asset moving forward in attracting new industry to Laurens County,” said Jonathan Coleman, LCDC Executive Director. “New industries will add to the diversification of the County’s industrial community and will broaden the County’s economic and tax base.”

In addition to funding provided by LEC and the SC Power Team, the LCDC Board approved, by resolution, the investment of $1 million for the infrastructure development of the phase I park entrance and road.

“The planning and construction of The Connexial Center will be a big step in helping boost economic growth in Laurens County,” said David Wasson, LEC’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Laurens County Development Corporation mission and plan ensures that Laurens County continues to be a “business-centered” community which focuses on economic opportunities that result in a viable future for all County citizens. For more information on LCDC, visit www.growlaurenscounty.com.