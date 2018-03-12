The State Grades Districts & Schools

District 56 has a clear direction toward a school that needs improvement based on state report cards issued Thursday.

For the first time in four years, the State Department of Education is grading districts and handing out “word” grades to individual schools. Grades are based on test data and responses to surveys.

The local school district’s only “Unsatisfactory” school is Clinton Middle School, enrollment 695 students. CMS’s numerical grade is 25 points; the state’s unsatisfactory schools score 28 and below. That puts CMS 4 points away from being below average.

In the very important survey component, 86 parents responded.

Clinton Middle School is graded below average in academics, below average in preparation for success, unsatisfactory in student progress, and good in school quality.

“Laurens County School District 56 has been implementing strategies to personalize student instruction at Clinton Middle School to ensure all students are making progress in reading, writing, and math as compared to peers statewide,” the district said in a statement (inside this issue).

The state says District 56 has one “good” school. Clinton Elementary School grades at 54 points, one point above the cut-off for the “good” rating. CES enrolls 611 students.

The school grades average in academic achievement, preparation for success and school quality, and good in student progress.

Eastside Elementary School is “average,” grading at 48 points. It enrolls 479 students.

Its academic and preparation are rated as average, student progress good, and school quality average.

Joanna Woodson Elementary School grades out at right at the “average” cut-off number. Elementary schools are rated as “average” in the 42-52 points range. Its ratings are below average in academics and school quality, and aver4age in preparation and progress. The school enrolls 317 students.

MS Bailey Child Development Center does not have an on-line report card.

Clinton High School (808 enrollment) is rated as “average,” amassing 53 points in a set of criteria larger than that for elementary and middle schools.

CHS rates average in academics. preparation, graduation rate, college and career readiness, and good in school quality.

Just 14 parents helped determine that quality assessment based on survey responses.

“This is the most transparent, expansive report we have ever done on schools in South Carolina,” said Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education.

A state official said data drives what the state already knows - a shortage of teachers is driving down education quality.

“The #1 factor in student achievement is the teacher,” said Melanie Barton, director of the Education Oversight Committee.

School quality findings are based on a survey by AdvanceED, a nationally accredited organization. In District 56, 67.9% of parents said they are satisfied with home-school relations, but that figure is based on just 208 survey responses. Among teachers, 80.4% said they are satisfied with home-school relations, and 86.9% of students surveyed said they are satisfied with home-school relations.

District 56 data shows the average teacher salary is $49,321, up from $48,7912 last year; and average administrator salary is $80,432, up from $78,502 last year.

In District 56, 79.4% of students are classified as “in poverty,” up from 76.8% last year.

Data shows that in South Carolina right now, 43% of graduates are college ready, and 66% of graduates are career ready.

Spearman said there are 11 million pieces of information in the report cards, accessible at SCReportCards.com

“The report cards unveiled today are the culmination of many years of South Carolina’s hard work to design a rigorous accountability system that uses multiple measures to show the public the overall performance of our schools and districts,” Spearman said. “I encourage students, parents and school communities to take an in-depth look and celebrate their successes and collaborate on areas where we need to improve.”