State of the District on agenda

District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will provide State of the District observations Monday night.

He will speak to the D56 Board of Trustees meeting at 7:30 pm in the Clinton High School Auditorium, 18132 Hwy 72 East. The meeting is open to the public.

The Superintendent's Report also will include:

--Clinton High School Educational Trip Program;

--School Improvement Council;

--Gallup Student Poll;

--Baseball/Softball Complex Update;

--CC4Y/Empowerment Center Update.

The board will recognize Board Appreciation Week, CHS head athletics trainer Nora Ann Pace, and the CHS Academic Team. There will be 15 minutes for audience participation (register in advance), and a Targeted Focus Goal: Engage all stakeholders in the support of quality education and continuous improvement. November & December financials will be presented. Five Board Policies will be considered for adoption. Action Items will include Funding Flexibility for '16-17 school year and Supplemental Appropriations. Employability skills and board members ethical principals will be unfinished and/or new business.

Upcoming: Feb. 27, board meeting at Joanna-Woodson Elementary, 7:30 pm;

March 27, board meeting at CHS auditorium, 7:30 pm;

April 24, board meeting at Clinton Elementary, 7:30 pm;

May 22, board meeting at MS Bailey Child Development Center, 7:30 pm;

Feb. 15-19, SCSBA Annual Convention at Hilton Head Island.