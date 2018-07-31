Home / Breaking News / The State of The City

The State of The City

Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:28am Vic MacDonald
Clinton City Council agenda

City Manager Bill Ed Cannon will provide a State of The City address to the public on Monday evening.

The report is part of the Clinton City Council's agenda for the regular monthly meeting, Aug. 6 (first Monday), 6 pm, in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Building, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public.

Cannon's report will come under the City Manager's Administrative Briefing (Item H), and the briefing will include info about the council's September meeting. Other agenda items include Citizens Registered to Address City Council, recognition of Officer Anthony Harris and Fore Commander Scott Shiflet, Proclamation: August as Clinton Goes Back to School Month, August as Connecting Cops and Communities Month; approval of bid to extend Technology Way, authorization to buy a 200Kw Natural Gas Generator ($84,508); and committees and other reports.

Council will conducted a closed-to-the-public executive session to discuss two items: 1) personnel, Public Safety Dept.; 2) contract relating to Millers Fork Project. Action, if any, will be taken as the council returns to open session (per the SC Freedom of Information Act, 2017 amended).

 

 

