State Champions again

The Clinton High School Science Olympiad Team is State Champion for the 8th time in 9 years.

CHS student-scientists will join the scientists of Clinton Middle School traveling to Dayton, Ohio, for the National Champion in May. CHS won the title for the 2nd year in a row after having its 6-year title streak snapped two years ago by the Academic Magnet School of Charleston. Today, at Newberry College, Clinton High defeated Academic Magnet by 32 points to win the South Carolina Science Olympiad State Championship.

In its first year of competition, May River High School placed 3rd. Dutch Fork was 4th, Chapin 5th, JL Mann 6th, Dorman 7th, Spring Hill 8th, Bluffton 9th and Irmo 10th. Bluffton won the Dr. George Renwick Sportsmanship Award.

Clinton won 1st places in Remote Sensor, Write It Do It, Helicopter, Forensics, Rocks & Minerals, Experimental Design, Robotic Arm, Astronomy, Electric Vehicle, Dynamic Planet, and Towers. Of the 20 events, Clinton placed within the top 6 in 18 events.

Results are official 48 hours after the event's conclusion, and the final results will be posted Monday on the SC Science Olympiad website.