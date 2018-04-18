Starting a new chapter in their lives

Laurens County Adult Education to Celebrate Spring Graduates

Laurens County Adult Education will host its spring graduation ceremony Thursday, May 17, 7 p.m. at the Higher Education Center in Laurens.

There will also be a small reception following the ceremony. Graduates must arrive no later than 6 p.m. and report to room 401 to be fitted for caps and gowns and to have pictures made.

Holmes Photography will take pictures of graduates prior to the ceremony. Picture packages cost $25 or $40, depending on the package selected, and graduates need to bring cash to pay for the pictures as they are taken. Pictures will be available to be picked up at the Higher Education Center on June 13.

Graduates should call 938-1524 by May 1 to verify that they are participating in the ceremony and to reserve their tickets to the ceremony. Each participant must then pick up tickets in the Adult Education office at the Higher Education Center by May 10. Office hours are 8 a.m. – noon and 1 – 4 p.m. Each graduate must have a ticket, and graduates may invite up to eight people to the ceremony. If graduates need more than eight tickets, they may call on May 14 to see if any extra tickets are available.