Stand behind us, Superintendent asks

He is asking everyone to stand behind the shield.

District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields distributed red D56 Shield lapel pins as part of his State of the District message this morning at Clinton High School. He asked everyone in attendance to wear the distinctive red pin to their professional organizations meetings, to reflect support for District 56. For his part, O'Shields wore a City of Clinton pin, saying he had asked Mayor Bob McLean for one.

"I pinned him," McLean said, grinning.

O'Shields heralded the accomplishments of District 56. Tonight, the Clinton High varsity boys basketball team plays Berea in the 3rd round of the Class AAA State Playoffs. The Red Devils have won 20 games in their first season under head coach Eddie Romines. On Saturday, the Clinton Middle School Science Olympiad Team won its 15th State Championship in the SC Science Olympiad, dating to the days of Bell St. Middle School. The Clinton High Beta Club returned from state competition with several awards. The Clinton High softball teams plays, for the first time, on its field adjacent to the baseball diamond at the high school this Friday.

These are the outward reflections of success. Inward, the successes also are pronounced in the classrooms, O'Shields said. Students are using technology as a tool to expend their world, learning more about engineering and jobs of the future, acquiring the skills that make them valuable members of the workforce, and seeing that there is a big, big world out there - that they do not have to limit themselves.

O'Shields said this year, D56 will concentrate of making MS Bailey Child Development Center a showcase school, for grade 4K and possibly grade 3K. Joanna-Woodson Elementary is flying its own student-designed flag, and played host the Samaritan's Feet. Clinton High is nearing an $8,000 goal of raising money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Eastside Elementary has enhanced security with a kid-friendly fence. Clinton Elementary staged a China Day Dragon Parade and other programs in conjunction with the Confucius Institute of Presbyterian College.

"We really are a jewel and a gem of the Upstate," O'Shields said. "We have a lot going on here. We have a god city. We have a good district. We have a good county, We have a good faith-based community. We have good volunteers.

"You make us better."

Pointing out that the 2016 graduating class of Clinton High School earned $7.182M in college scholarships, O'Shields said, "We are, indeed, striking it rich in District 56. Today, we are not asking you for money. We are asking that you show pride in this district."