Stabilizing DE Tribble

Announced today, the City of Clinton is receiving nearly $100,000 to save a building in the uptown district.

Eighteen communities across South Carolina are slated to benefit from public improvement projects supported by more than $6.1 million in funds from the latest round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, the S.C. Department of Commerce has announced.

Commerce is awarding CDBG funds to these communities, representing more than 74,820 residents.

Clinton will receive $999,999 for the DE Tribble Building Stabilization.

Other regional awards are: Ware Shoals, $500,000 for a fire truck; Union, $390,500 for a fire truck; Woodruff, $498,970, S. Main/E. Hayne Streetscape Improvements; and Greenwood, $500,000 for East Court Avenue Streetscape Improvements.

More from SC Commerce:

"The CDBG program continues to set the table for economic development in communities across South Carolina," said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. "Through the implementation of these public projects, our state's residents ultimately enjoy an improved quality of life, which is the hallmark of South Carolina as an ideal destination for business."

S.C. Commerce awards CDBG funds in the fall and the spring of each year. Selected through a statewide competitive process, local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10 percent match in funding to complete the projects. Grant funds are allocated on an annual basis to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and S.C. Commerce administers the CDBG program on the state's behalf. CDBG assists communities in providing housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives: