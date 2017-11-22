Stabilizing DE Tribble
Announced today, the City of Clinton is receiving nearly $100,000 to save a building in the uptown district.
Eighteen communities across South Carolina are slated to benefit from public improvement projects supported by more than $6.1 million in funds from the latest round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, the S.C. Department of Commerce has announced.
Commerce is awarding CDBG funds to these communities, representing more than 74,820 residents.
Clinton will receive $999,999 for the DE Tribble Building Stabilization.
Other regional awards are: Ware Shoals, $500,000 for a fire truck; Union, $390,500 for a fire truck; Woodruff, $498,970, S. Main/E. Hayne Streetscape Improvements; and Greenwood, $500,000 for East Court Avenue Streetscape Improvements.
More from SC Commerce:
"The CDBG program continues to set the table for economic development in communities across South Carolina," said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. "Through the implementation of these public projects, our state's residents ultimately enjoy an improved quality of life, which is the hallmark of South Carolina as an ideal destination for business."
- Benefit LMI (low- to moderate-income) persons.
- Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blighting conditions.
- Meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare, and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.