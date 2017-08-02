Home / Breaking News / Stabbing incident brings arrest

Stabbing incident brings arrest

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:27am Vic MacDonald
Attempted murder is charge against Cross Hill man

 

Authorities have arrested a Cross Hill man and charged him in a January stabbing incident.

The suspect was identified as James Morgan Hill, 32, of 2814 Harris Springs Road, who was charged with attempted murder and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is accused of stabbing a Chappells man on Jan. 24 at a Shealy Circle location in Cross Hill.

A report said the victim, in his mid-20s, was stabbed and cut multiple times. The victim required medical treatment. Bond for Hill was denied on the attempted murder charge. 

