Stabbing incident brings arrest

Authorities have arrested a Cross Hill man and charged him in a January stabbing incident.

The suspect was identified as James Morgan Hill, 32, of 2814 Harris Springs Road, who was charged with attempted murder and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is accused of stabbing a Chappells man on Jan. 24 at a Shealy Circle location in Cross Hill.

A report said the victim, in his mid-20s, was stabbed and cut multiple times. The victim required medical treatment. Bond for Hill was denied on the attempted murder charge.