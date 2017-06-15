Stabbing in dispute over having to work

A man has been charged after a stabbing on the job at a Fountain Inn plant, according to an on-line report.

According to Laurens County Sheriff's Office, an employee came into work at Teknor Apex wearing the wrong shoes, and was going to be sent home.

This upset another employee who was going to have to do double the work, and the employee then stabbed the victim who was wearing the wrong shoes.

Deputies said another employee stepped in to help and was also stabbed by the disgruntled employee.

The incident happened sometime between midnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Teknor Apex is now open and operating normally. Deputies said the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Darron Jackson, was charged with attempted murder.