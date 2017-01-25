Stabbing being investigated

On January 24, 2017, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 90 block of Shealy Circle, Cross Hill, in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located a black male in his mid-20’s that had multiple stab wounds about his body. A preliminary investigation reveals that an argument between the victim and his assailant occurred after which the victim was stabbed multiple times.

The victim was transported to the Laurens County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for a black male name James Morgan Hill date of birth March 18, 1984 as a person of interest. If anyone have information on the whereabouts of Hill or any information concerning this incident, contact Investigator David Staton of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967.