Stabbing Is Alleged

One Airlifted, One Charged with Stabbing

Thursday, December 6, 2018 - WKBG on-line

A stabbing incident northeast of Joanna yesterday reportedly resulted in one man being airlifted for treatment and his brother being arrested.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Justin Lee Bodie of 4660 Whitmire Highway, Clinton with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and with Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature.

Deputy Adam Galloway states that on December 5th Justin Bodie committed an assault upon a victim by stabbing him in the ribs with a four-inch knife. The warrant states the assault was deemed to be of a high and aggravated nature in that the injuries to the victim were potentially life-threatening. The victim was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital. In the other warrant, Deputy Galloway states that Justin Lee Bodie committed the crime of Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature, in that he stabbed his brother in the ribs with a knife, causing the peace and tranquility of the residence to be breached.

Justin Lee Bodie was being held overnight, awaiting a bond hearing on his charges.