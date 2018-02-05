Spring-Forward with 2 Museum events

Baseball and Spring Tea will be community events for The Museum

The Laurens County Museum Association will present two programs simultaneously that will appeal to all members of the family on Sunday, May 6.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the Association will host its Annual Spring Tea. At the same hour in another section of the Museum, local baseball historian Brandon Burdette will be featured in a program entitled “South Carolina in the Majors.”

Both events will be held in the Witherspoon Building, the new headquarters for the Laurens County Museum, located on the south side of the Public Square in downtown Laurens.

The Spring Tea will feature a High Tea Event and a Public Auction. The price for participation is $12 for members of the Museum Association and $15 for non-members. Children under the age of 10 will be charged eight dollars. Seating is limited and those wanting to participate should call Kelly Jones at (864)419-8123.

Brandon Burdette, a resident of Ware Shoals, has been collecting baseball memorabilia for 25 years. He is particularly interested in players from South Carolina who have made it to the Major Leagues. More than 190 South Carolinians have played in the Major Leagues since the leagues began in the mid to late 1800’s.

There are about 30 South Carolinians playing in the Majors currently. Players of note include: Carl Edwards, Jr. of Newberry, a pitcher who played for the Chicago Cubs during their World Championship run in 2016; Justin Smoak of Goose Creek, a first baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays who played for the University of South Carolina; and Bret Gardner of Holly Hill, an outfielder who has played 11 seasons for the New York Yankees.

Burdette pointed out that two South Carolina major leaguers have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. They are Larry Doby of the Cleveland Indians and Jim Rice of the Boston Red Sox. Doby began his play with the Indians in 1947. He was the second black player to break the color barrier in baseball, arriving in the big leagues only a few weeks after Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers. Jim Rice, a native of Anderson, was a feared slugger for the Red Sox for many years.

Burdette said that one of the most courageous Major League players from this area of South Carolina was Lou Brissie, a native of Ware Shoals. Brisse recovered from a grievous wounds sustained in World War II to pitch from 1947-1953 for the Philadelphia Athletics and the Cleveland Indians.

The most famous South Carolinian to play in the Majors from South Carolina is Shoeless Joe Jackson of Greenville. A contemporary and rival of the great Ty Cobb, Shoeless Joe was banned for life from the Major Leagues following the infamous “Black Sox” gambling scandal in the 1919 World Series.

Burdette shares the opinion with many that Jackson was treated unfairly during the investigation of the plot to “fix” the World Series. Jackson, of the Chicago White Sox, hit 375 during the series with the Cincinnati Reds and handled multiple fielding chances flawlessly. He had three doubles and hit the only home run in the Series. Because of his statistics as one of the most feared hitters in baseball, many baseball experts and historians believe Joe Jackson should be in the Hall of Fame.

Burdette will address these and other topics during his presentation at the Laurens County Museum this Sunday. The event is open to the public, and there will be no charge.