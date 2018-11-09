Spraying will begin in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY HIT BY WEST NILE VIRUS

LAURENS COUNTY - At the recommendation of SCDHEC, Laurens County will be conducting precautionary spraying for mosquitos. This is due to a confirmed case of West Nile Virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) has identified the target location in the South East quadrant of Laurens County, a statement from Laurens County government on Tuesday said.

Local media outlets have been contacted and door to door residential and business visits by Laurens County contracted personnel will be implemented and advising of the process.

The product being used is safe and meets all federal and state requirements and will be conducted either early in the morning just after sunrise (dawn) or in the evening. These are the times the mosquitos are most active. Additionally, DHEC will conduct mosquito trapping in the area to help determine the length of time needed to conduct spraying.

All inquiries should be directed to Joey Avery, Laurens County Emergency Management Director, javery@co.laurens.sc.us

Further questions about West Nile Virus or mosquito protection: call or go online to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental / Control (SCDHEC) website- www.scdhed.gov/homeandenvironment/insects/mosquitoes DHEC: (864)227-5915 - CDC: (800)232-4636.

