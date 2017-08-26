Home / Breaking News / Spirit of 56 Awards to be presented

Spirit of 56 Awards to be presented

Sat, 08/26/2017 - 2:05am Vic MacDonald
District 56 Board of Trustees will meet Monday at Clinton High School
District 56 Board of Trustees agenda

Spirit of 56 Awards presentation will be part of the School District 56 Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.

The Aug. 28 meeting will be at 7:30 pm in the Clinton High School Auditorium (18132 Hwy 72 East, Clinton). The meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act. Following the welcome and awards, an audience participation time (15 minutes - 3 minutes per participant) will be held, register before the meeting starts to make a comment.

The Targeted Focus Goal for this meeting is: engage all stakeholder in the support of quality education and continuous improvement.

The Superintendent's Report will include start of school year update, SAFE Training update, summer capital projects update, and high school alternative program. The July financial information will be presented. The board will consider a District Organizational Chart, class size and Wilder Stadium update. Future board meetings will be:

--Sept. 25, at Joanna Woodson Elementary School, 7:30 pm;

--Oct. 23, at Clinton High School Auditorium, 7:30 pm;

--Nov. 20, at Eastside Elementary Library, 7:30 pm.

 

