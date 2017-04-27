Speeding Sheriff

Doing 50 in a 30 zone, Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds skated with just a verbal warning, the Laurens Police Dept. says.

Reynolds was clocked 20 mph over the limit by a Laurens officer on West Main Street. The officer - unnamed by the Police Dept. - issued a verbal warning. That - Laurens Police officials say - is a policy violation, and the officer will be dealt with according to personnel policies. All traffic stops should be terminated with an arrest, citation, or a written warning, and there should be body cam and dash cam video of all traffic stops, the police officials said. None of that was done when Reynolds was stopped for speeding on April 20, police officials said.

Reynolds confirmed that he was stopped for speeding in Laurens, a report said. Reynolds was allowed to leave after the verbal warning, a report said.