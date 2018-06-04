Special Olympics, accepted students and more at PC

Presbyterian College hosts 44th Special Olympics, and more

Nearly 300 athletes from the Upstate participated in Special Olympics on the Presbyterian College campus on March 23.

PC has hosted the event since 1974.

“Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities, and our local event is a fantastic way to nurture and support people with disabilities in the Laurens County area,” said Rachel Parsons-Wells, PC’s Director of Religious Life and Service. This year’s participants hailed from 15 schools or groups across Laurens, Greenwood, and Newberry counties. They competed in track and field events at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

“Special Olympics is always a great event,” said PC senior Bardin Davis. “It means a lot to all of the athletes and students involved.”

This year marks the third year that Davis has volunteered with Special Olympics. He began helping with the event when he was a sophomore.

“I really wanted to make a difference in the PC community,” he said.

Nearly 200 PC students, in addition to students from other colleges and universities, volunteered at the event. They kept time during the track and field events, and helped and cheered on athletes.

“This year, just cheering on the athletes at the finish line of the track was my favorite,” said PC junior Megan Archer, who’s been volunteering at the event for the past three years. “Seeing the smiles on all of their faces just put the biggest one on mine.”

A Clinton Chronicle photo gallery from this event is viewable at MyClintonNews.com

PC’s Accepted Students Have Their Day on Campus

Students accepted to Presbyterian College for the 2018 - 2019 academic year were invited to campus for Accepted Students Day.

On Saturday, March 24, more than 170 students and their families enjoyed the fun-filled day as they learned more about becoming a part of the PC family.

"Accepted Students Day is such a fun, special event,” said PC senior Joel Tillirson. “The atmosphere created by a cool spring morning with bagpipes in the background certainly sets the tone for the day, but my favorite part is seeing the joy on prospective students' faces when they have their 'ah-ha!' moment and decide to attend PC in the fall.

“For many students, this day is the beginning of an incredible four-year journey. Having a small hand in that is a huge source of pride for me as a current student."

Mark Fox, PC’s director of admissions, welcomed everyone to campus before the students split into groups. Accepted students met one another and talked to current PC students about what it means to be a Blue Hose. The conversations ranged from questions about life on campus to ones about the academic program.

Accepted students learned even more about life as PC students during the Academic and Student Life Fair, held in Templeton Gym.

There, students and parents met PC professors and learned about the majors, minors, and academic opportunities available to them.

Students also learned more about how they can get involved as PC students. They met staff members and students representing activities and groups like the bass fishing team, Celtic Cross and the Accounting Club.

Accepted students and parents made their way to the third annual Blue Hose Bash after the fair. Local food trucks from Pawley's Front Porch, Highway 301 and others served up favorite dishes while DJ Shorty from B93.7 provided music. Accepted students and parents enjoyed fun activities like a photo booth and corn hole during the event.

PC Stirlings, current PC students who serve as ambassadors, gave accepted students and parents an insider’s look at campus after the Blue Hose Bash. They visited a few of the academic buildings and residence halls to close out Accepted Students Day.

In all, nearly 750 people attended the event.

Presbyterian College Honors Former CHS Teacher and Her Family

Barbara Creel, of Clinton, and her family have been inducted into the William Plumer Jacobs Society at Presbyterian College.

Named in honor of the founder of the College, the William Plumer Jacobs Society recognizes and honors individuals, churches, foundations, and corporations who provide outstanding support to PC.

The Creels have given a gift to PC that will continue to inspire students for years to come.

Barbara, a graduate of Winthrop College and USC, taught grammar and literature in several SC schools prior to her years in the Clinton High School English Department. Today, she receives great joy from seeing former students in their work and leadership roles in their communities and also hearing news of their families. As a real estate broker today, Barbara has the privilege of lending a caring ear to customers and clients.

Barbara’s husband, the late Kenneth E. Creel, graduated from USC in 1950. He spent four years as an instructor at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and Parks Air Force Base in San Diego, California. He returned to South Carolina to work as a teacher and administrator in the Johnsonville, Hemingway and Georgetown schools.

In 1970, Kenneth earned a Ph.D. in Educational Foundations from USC. He then joined the faculty at PC’s education department, chaired by Dr. Dottie Brandt. Dr. Creel’s practical experience as a classroom teacher would prove invaluable as he began his work with future secondary education teachers. He became a full professor in 1979, and during his tenure, he served as department chairman as well as dean of the faculty in 1985. He was a familiar presence in secondary schools as his students completed their practice teaching as seniors before graduation.

The Creels’ son, Kenneth, graduated from Virginia Tech. He is now an aerospace and mechanical engineer with Lockheed Martin in Littleton, Colorado.

There, he lives with wife, Stacy, and two children, Claudia and Henry. The Creels’ daughter, Carrie, graduated from MUSC in Charleston. She is a pharmacist with Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, where she lives with her son, Hunter.

The Creel children appreciated being reared in a small college town. One of the advantages of living in Clinton was being able to benefit from the phenomenal teaching of PC’s professors during their high school years. The Creels all agree that dedicated teachers are the core of PC.

The Creel family has inspired students and young educators throughout the years. The Creels’ family gift ensures that PC will continue to do the same.

PC Posthumously Honors Two Clinton Residents

Two beloved members of the Clinton community have been recognized posthumously by Presbyterian College. The late Dr. Marc and Marion Hill Weersing have been inducted into the college’s William Plumer Jacobs Society.

Named in honor of the founder of Presbyterian College, the William Plumer Jacobs Society recognizes and honors individuals, churches, foundations and corporations that provide outstanding support to the college.

Dr. Marc and Marion Hill Weersing were awarded the titles “emeritus” and “emerita,” respectively, for their distinguished contribution of service to Presbyterian College.

Dr. Weersing, who died in 1986, was awarded the title President-Emeritus for his service as president of PC from 1963 to 1979. During this time, PC increased assets 400% and added eight buildings on campus. The size of the student body and faculty nearly doubled, and the academic program was enriched and expanded. In addition to being a time of unprecedented growth for the college, Dr. Weersing’s tenure was historical: Female students began residing on campus for the first time in PC’s history in 1965.

Mrs. Weersing, who died in 2017, was awarded the title Associate Dean Emerita of Students for her service to PC from 1964 to 1980. Mrs. Weersing was appointed PC’s first dean of women in 1964 as the College transitioned to becoming fully coeducational. Mrs. Weersing led the women’s programs and activities with style and grace. Her work earned her the Distinguished Service Award en route to being named associate dean of students.

Dr. Marc and Marion Hill Weersing served PC with distinction for a combined 33 years.