Special Events will be City ordinance topic

A Special Events Ordinance and a Public Hearing about a $20 per household fee to fix streets are on the April 2 Clinton City Council agenda.

The council's meeting - open to the public - will be at 6 pm in the council chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St. People attending can speak to the council on any subject, but must register before the meeting starts. Public comments are 5th on the council's agenda.

Council has been approached about allowing beer and wine sales at public events - and a City of Clinton Special Events Ordinance is on the agenda for first reading (two reading-approvals and a public hearing required for passage). Also, second reading of an ordinance for re-implementation of a Public Works Fee is on the agenda, along with the required public hearing. Every household will be assessed $20 if the ordinance passes, and that money will be banked so the City can repair the streets that it owns (not streets owned by the state).

Council also will receive a briefing from City Manager Bill Ed Cannon about The Museum and Recreation. The council will have a closed-to-the-public executive session about "City owned real property."

The Clinton City Council will proclaim April as Alcohol Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Financial Literacy Month and Safe Digging Month, and April 22 as Earth Day in the city. Council will consider an adjustment of the Local Option Sales Tax Property Tax Credit Program. Two annexation and zoning (residential 1) ordinances are on the agenda.

The Clinton City Council meets the 1st Monday of each month in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, second floor of the MS Bailey Municipal Center. All council meetings and committee meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (as amended, 2017).