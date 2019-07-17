Special election in Sept.; Patterson has no opposition

Brown Patterson is winner - Laurens County Council.

Political newcomer Walter Brown Patterson Jr. won the Republican Primary election last Tuesday for the District 4 seat on Laurens County Council.

Patterson defeated Jennifer Garrett, another political newcomer, 494 to 190, getting nearly 75% of the votes cast. Since there is no Democratic nominee for the seat left vacant when Stewart Jones was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives, Patterson is the presumptive winner of the Sept. 10 general election.

Patterson is a territory manager for Outdoor Equipment Distributors. He has a 3-year-old son, Walt. His fiancé is the executive assistant at the soon-to-open Thornwell Charter School.

Patterson carried 12 of the precincts involved in the Republican primary (including absentee voting) and was particularly strong in the city of Laurens. He won Laurens 5 111-29 and Laurens 6 74-22.

Garrett carried four precincts. One precinct, Laurens 3 ended in a 2-2 tie.

County Council seat 4 has 5,978 registered voters. Only 686 (11%) voted in the July 9 Republican primary.

“I will represent the people of District 4 and all of Laurens County with integrity and professionalism,” Patterson said in a June statement announcing his candidacy. “With multiple centuries of family history in Laurens County, I am well invested in this community. My main platforms are growing community, growing industry, maintain accountability and transparency, continued support of our ag communities, and increasing municipal relations countywide.”

Patterson is a member of Laurens First Baptist Church, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, the Laurens County Farm Bureau, Laurens Rotary Club, Laurens County Museum and the Palmetto Masonic Lodge.