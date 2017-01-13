Spec building water/sewer cost is $1.6M

Clinton City Council learned Monday night it will take an estimated $1.6 million to expand water and sewer service to the I26 Commerce Park, where the county’s only spec building is under construction.

During a short, first-of-the-year meeting, City Manager Frank Stovall said there are no definite plans in place yet to expand existing water and sewer lines to serve the park and a lot more engineering and preliminary planning needs to be done.

I26 Commerce Park is located on Hwy. 72 off Exit 54. The 750-acre Class A industrial park is a public-private venture. A private developer is building the 75,000-square-foot spec building with the city committed to leasing the building for at least the first three years, if it’s not sold.

The city also has a 100,000-square-foot development-ready industrial pad in the park.

Several local utilities, along with Santee Cooper, are assisting the city and a private real estate company that owns the park.

In a written report to council the city manager said a mix of public and private funds has been used to extend electric utility service to the site, construct an access road, get the pad ready and begin work on the spec building.

Landscaping and signage is on the way, he said.

To make the park viable for development, a sewer line will need to be installed from an existing pump station and an existing water line will need to be upgraded and expanded (from an 8-inch line to a 12-inch line), Stovall said.

If and when the work is done, he said the best financing method will be to issue combined utility revenue bonds. The city has secured $547,300 from partners and grants for the sewer project, meaning the city will need to issue a total of just over $1 million in bonds.

During Monday’s meeting, council voted 6-0 (Council Member Gary Kuykendall was absent) to approve a reimbursement resolution so the city can reimburse itself for any work done between now and the time the bonds are issued.

That way, any general fund money spent can be put back into the general fund once bonds are issued.

Stovall said the action Monday in no way obligates the city to issue the bonds. The reimbursement resolution is good for 36 months.

The city manager said it is likely the city will have to do legal, construction and engineering work between now and when the bonds are issued, if the project moves ahead.

The reimbursement “allows project work to proceed without having to wait or be held up by the process of issuing a bond,” he said.

Also Monday night, council received the first official City of Clinton flag from designer Patrick Nelson, a Clinton High School freshman. Nelson designed the flag as a school project while he was a student at Clinton Middle School.

The city flag was presented along with the state and national colors by the Clinton High School JROTC as the meeting began. The city flag will be displayed on a flag pole to be installed in front of the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center.

Council also recognized winners from the 2016 Christmas parade, along with ward and business winners from the annual Spirit of Christmas decorating contest.

Elaine and Ashley Barrington were recognized for the 20th anniversary of Elaine’s on the Square/Jitters.

Pictures of decorating winners, float winners and the Barringtons will be in the Jan. 18 issue.