The Sounds of the Season This Weekend

Christmas at PC set for Dec. 1 and 2

The Department of Music at Presbyterian College will present Christmas at PC 2018,"and the angels sang," on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m.

The annual concert will be held in Belk Auditorium.

PC’s music ensembles prepare for the Christmas performances all during the fall term.

Choirs begin preparing in August and department-wide combined rehearsals begin in September.

All through September, October and November, as other performances on campus are being prepared and presented, work on the Christmas event continues in the background.

This concert is a holiday tradition at PC and a signature event for the Music Department.

To purchase tickets to this year’s show, visit presby.edu/christmas