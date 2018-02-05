Some local activities for May

COMING EVENTS: Celebrate Mental Health Awareness

Clinton-Laurens -- The staff, Beckman board and patient advisors of the Laurens Mental Health Clinic invites the public on Monday, May 7, 9:30 - 11 a.m., to join in the celebration of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

The observance, free to the public, will be at the clinic, 442 Professional Park Rd., Clinton (behind GHS-Laurens County Memorial Hospital). This will be the third annual Recovery Drop-in program, featuring patient artwork. Those attending are invited to meet Clinic Director Heidi Hoogstraal, the LPCS and staff.

National Day of Prayer in Clinton

Clinton - The City of Clinton will sponsor the National Day of Prayer observance on Thursday, May 3, noon, at the Clinton Museum Lawn. Local ministers will offer prayers for schools, businesses and government of Clinton, and for America’s government and military.

Guest speaker will be Dale Gilbert, WYFF-TV meteorologist. Also participating will be Mayor Bob McLean, the Clinton High School JROTC Color Guard, and the 7th grade chorus from Clinton Middle School.

The program is free to the public. For times of prayer, attendees will be asked to stand, form a circle and join hands.

Reception set for Dr. Carles

Clinton-Laurens -- The public is invited to a farewell reception honoring Javier E. Carles, MD., GHS Laurens Family Medicine, for his service to patients and friends of the Laurens County community, on Thursday, May 3, 4-6 p.m. in the dining room, GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital. The program will include refreshments and words of good luck.

PTC Graduation Is Set for May 3

Greenwood - Piedmont Technical College will hold two spring commencement exercises on Thursday, May 3. An afternoon ceremony for Arts & Science, Health Science and Nursing graduates will take place at 3 p.m.

An evening ceremony for Agriculture, Business, Computer Technology, Engineering/Industrial Technology and Public Service will be held at 7 p.m.

Both commencements will take place in the James Medford Family Event Center on PTC’s Lex Walters Campus in Greenwood.

Tina Magnussen, who is graduating from PTC’s associate degree nursing program, will be the commencement speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony. Magnussen began her career in law enforcement but became interested in health care after delivering more than one baby on the job. She plans to begin pursuing a bachelor’s in nursing this fall while gaining work experience at a local health care facility. Her ultimate goal is to work in critical care nursing.

Graduate speakers for the 7 p.m. ceremony are Hunter Gravely and Kayce Porterfield. Gravely is a PTC Presidential Ambassador graduating with an associate degree in building construction technology. He already has secured a professional position as a field architect with the Columbia-based McCrory Construction Company.

Porterfield, who graduates with an associate degree in business administration/accounting, will describe the many personal challenges she faced while a student, including the tragic death of her father. She persevered, however, not only completing her coursework but earning five rigorous national bookkeeping certifications that were completely optional. Porterfield plans to return to PTC in 2019 to pursue a bachelor’s degree through the Columbia College Bridge program.

Due to limited seating, tickets will be required for all guests attending the graduation ceremony. Each individual ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only.

Run to the Rescue 5k to Benefit Humane Society of Greenwood

Greenwood - The 3rd annual Run to the Rescue 5K is being held May 12, 8 to 11:30 a.m., at the American Legion Post 20 in Greenwood.

The 3.1 mile race is organized by volunteers to benefit the Humane Society of Greenwood and to raise awareness of homeless animals in the community. All pre-registrants will receive an event t-shirt.

Register at the humane society’s website.

In its first two years, this signature race has raised over $8,000.

Laurens County First Steps Board Meeting

Laurens - The Laurens County First Steps Board of Directors will meet on Monday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m., at 1029 West Main St. The public is invited.

First Steps is a statewide initiative dedicated to improving school readiness through county partnerships. First Steps mobilizes communities to employ results-oriented initiatives that enhance the readiness of young children to enter school and strengthen the capacity of families to be their children's first and most important teachers.

For more information, contact Rosemary Patterson at the Laurens County First Steps office at (864) 984-8130

County Council Candidate Forum

Laurens - The Laurens County Tea Party will sponsor a County Council Candidate Forum on Thursday, May 17, 7 p.m. at the Laurens YMCA, 410 Anderson Dr. All candidates for District 1 and 5 have been invited. There will be free refreshments, and the event will be live-streamed through LC Tea Party's Facebook page.

Laurens Sings Competition Opens

Laurens - The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation Dept. has announced the second season of Laurens Sings to be held during the summer of 2018. Laurens Sings is a singing competition, open to ages 8 and up.

Laurens Sings will include the top 15 finalists after auditions are completed. Open auditions will be held on Thursday, May 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 12, at 10 a.m. All auditions will be held at The Ridge at Laurens.

All audition participants will be asked to sing a one-minute a cappella version of a song of their choice. Auditions are open to individuals, groups and bands. Judges will select 15 finalists for the Laurens Sings competition. The finalists will be announced Monday, May 21.

Laurens Sings will offer participants a chance to sing each week during the three-week preliminaries beginning June 7. Preliminaries will be held on June 7, 14 and 21. The top 15 will perform each week and then online voting will be combined with judges voting to determine the rankings after each week of performances.

After each week of performances, the top 15 will be ranked 1 through 15. The No. 1 ranked performer after the June 7 and June 14 performances will receive $50. The No. 1 ranked performer after the June 21 performances will receive $100.

The top 15 will perform in the finale June 28. The winner will be announced at the Riverfront Freedom Festival on July 3. The winner of Laurens Sings will receive $1,000.

Laurens Sings is sponsored by the Laurens Parks and Recreation Department and GoLaurens.com. For more information on Laurens Sings, contact Laurens Recreation Director Jason Pridgen at 864-681- 7275.

It’s Game On at the Laurens Library

Laurens - Think you have what it takes to win? Prove it at the Laurens library on May 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Play board, card, and even a few video games with your friends to find out who will come out on top. Ages 12-18 can take part in “Game On” to put their gaming skills to the test and have some free pizza and soda at the same time. Don’t forget to bring your library card and check out what else the library has to offer.

Adults may observe but must be accompanied by a teen. The Laurens County Library is happy to offer a welcoming environment to students who come in after school. For more information please call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323 or visit www.lcpl.org

PJ PARTY WITH ELEPHANT & PIGGIE SET AT LIBRARY

Laurens - In their continuing partnership, the Laurens County Library and Laurens County First Steps will be putting on a 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program, “PJ Party with Elephant and Piggie”, at the Laurens Library on Saturday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

The gathering will be celebrating the whimsy of Mo Willem’s beloved characters Elephant and Piggie. Children are invited to come to the library in their pajamas for a special story time with snacks. Each child who participates will receive a free book provided by Laurens County First Steps. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten helps in providing a word-rich environment, increasing a child’s exposure to a wide variety of books, and promoting the child’s use of the library – a gold mine of free material available to community members. Family members are encouraged to count each book read to a child by a parent, grandparent, older sibling, or anyone else. Since many children will ask for the same book to be read many times, parents may count every book read every time it is read.

The Laurens County Library and Laurens County First Steps have dedicated themselves to family engagement and early literacy. The Laurens County Library Youth Services is happy to offer a welcoming environment for children and their families. The library has resources for parents as well as grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

For information on 1000 Books Before Kindergarten and other story time programming, patrons may call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323 or visit www.lcpl.org