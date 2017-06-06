Some City employees get raises

All of the City of Clinton’s hourly workers will receive a 2% raise on July 1. A 2% raise for the city’s salaried employees was removed from the new city budget between the first reading May 8 (which passed 5-2) and the second and final reading Monday night.

The vote Monday was 6-0. Council Member Shirley Jenkins had surgery and missed the meeting.

Interim City Manager Dale Satterfield said he was asked to address two concerns after the first reading – the proposed 2% raise for all employees and the recommended water irrigation fee increases.

Satterfield said he removed all salaried employees from the raise, saving $38,459.

He also proposed council change the implementation time for new irrigation rates from five years to seven years. The average increase would be between 10-12%, rate consultant Steve Shurbutt told council.

The final budget is $39,563 less than the budget given first reading approval.

Property taxes won’t increase and electric rates will show a slight decrease. Water and sewer rates will increase beginning July 1, along with several other fees.

In other action, council voted unanimously to give second and final reading to annex and zone three parcels of land on Hwy. 72 between I-26 and Clinton High School. Community Development Director Jerre Threatt said he has a plan from a private developer for a mini-farm housing development – Shadow Farms -- on the property.

There is almost 89 acres in the three parcels. Council zoned the property A-R (agricultural reserve), which allows for the residential development property.

A written report to council said the developer plans to develop the property for residential and farm use with the ability to have horses on site.

In a related vote, council split 3-3 on a motion to rezone (to A-R) two other tracts of city-owned land that would have become part of the same residential development.

With the tie vote – Mayor Bob McLean and Council members Ronnie Roth and Robbie Neal voted no and Council members Gary Kuykendall, Jimmy Young and Danny Cook voted yes – the rezoning request is denied.

The second parcel totals 39 acres and is the property that Dunkin’ Donuts purchased years ago for a manufacturing facility that was never built. The property reverted to city ownership.

McLean, Roth and Neal all indicated they thought the property would be worth more if it is zoned for industrial development. Threatt said the property is the lowest rated of all the city’s economic development sites and would likely not be a site for a new industry. He said the frontage property along Hwy 72 could be developed commercially if a buyer materializes.

The Clinton Planning Commission had voted 4-0 to recommend that council approve the proposed rezoning.

Council had voted unanimously May 8 to rezone the property on first reading.

Threatt cautioned council against keeping the property zoned for industrial development. “You’ll kill any opportunity for residential development if you zone that industrial,” he said, adding that he thinks the developer would be ready to purchase the property next month.

McLean said the rezoning would “tie the city’s hands with what we can do with our own property.”

“We have a lot of other property (for industrial development),” Threatt said. “Do you want an industry along Hwy. 72?”

“I’ll take it wherever I can get it right now,” McLean said.

After the meeting, Threatt said the vote by council will probably mean the developer will withdraw the plans for developing the property.