Solar "farming" will have a 3rd installation here

Third solar farm on the way for Laurens County

More solar panels, an item affected by President Trump’s tariffs on China, are coming to Laurens County, as the county council agrees to grant tax incentives.

Project Yorkshire (company name to be disclosed later) will bring a $35 million investment into Laurens County. This solar farm will be installed by the same company previously approved for an $85 million investment in solar energy.

These solar farms will be near Joanna, and a third solar farm has been authorized for the Princeton area of Laurens County. These project do not create jobs (after construction), but they turn idle land into areas that pay fees to the county.

The solar farms are not taxed; these businesses are granted FILOTs (fee-in-lieu-of-taxes) based on existing state law.

Laurens County Council approved a resolution and ordinance first reading April 10 for Project Yorkshire.

The Laurens County Electric Coop has its version of a solar farm at its company headquarters on Hwy 14 (between Laurens and Gray Court).

Solar panels that can be installed on individual homes were going to have regulations favorable to the solar industry under a state General Assembly bill that looked ready for approval by the state legislature.

At the last minute, concerns by the state’s utilities killed the bill.

A State newspaper report said, “Under pressure from the state's major utilities, the S.C. House killed a solar bill (last) Tuesday that was intended to protect thousands of jobs and save customers money on their monthly power bills. The bill's defeat, a stunning reversal from a House vote last week, brought withering criticism from many lawmakers, who said the House caved in to opposition by Duke Energy and SCE&G, derailing the legislation. Utilities have expressed concern about how competition from solar could affect them. ... The solar bill, the result of months of study, would have removed a cap that limits the expansion of solar power in South Carolina. The state is nearing a 2-percent limit set on solar power in the state. Unless that cap is removed, solar proponents say the emerging rooftop solar industry will dry up and as many as 3,000 jobs will be lost. Failing to remove the cap also will make it more expensive for residents to afford solar panels, sun-power supporters say. Since the state passed a 2014 solar bill designed to jump-start the industry, solar growth has been steady, boosters say.”

The Project Yorkshire solar farm resolution and ordinance were approved by a 6-0 council vote. Council Vice-chairman Keith Tollison was absent. The two investments by this company will start producing fees for the Laurens County coffers in 2020, the council was told.

In other business, the council approved a resolution for April as Foster Grandparents Month. Under the Piedmont Agency on Aging, there are 55 foster grandparents serving in Districts 56 and 55. In 11 Laurens County locations, they are providing 15 to 40 hours a week of mentoring and assistance to “special needs” school children.

“As a former elementary school principal, we depend on these folks, and I want to publicly thank them for the work that they do,” council member Dr. David Pitts said. “I see two of my favorite folks from Joanna Woodson Elementary. ... Piedmont Agency on Aging stepped up to the plate. Our county lost this program, and Piedmont stepped up.”

Council approved the April designation resolution by a unanimous vote.

The resolution says, in part, “The children in the program blossom under the direction and caring the foster grandparents bring into their lives - working wonders for hearts young and old.”