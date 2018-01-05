Small Businesses: We Appreciate You!

This is Small Business Week 2018

LAURENS - The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) is excited to participate in National Small Business Week 2018. This weeklong celebration, running Sunday, April 29, through Saturday, May 5, will highlight the importance of Small Business in Laurens County. Individuals are encouraged to use #lovelaurenscounty, #thinklocal, & #smallbusinessweek as they celebrate their favorite local businesses through social media.

According to the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), event host, “every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.” The informational website, www.sba.gov, goes on to say “more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.”

“Here, in Laurens County, we are surrounded by many small businesses, offering the community needed goods, employment opportunities, and bringing so much character to our small towns. It is important that we thank and support these businesses every opportunity we have, as a county,” states Amanda Munyan, LCCC President & CEO.

The Chamber has supported small business in many ways over the years with programs like “Keep it Local; Shop Laurens County First” and other initiatives. As the Chamber grows and develops new programs, there will be multiple support efforts for Small Businesses. The Empowerment Workshops, a topic focused email distribution group, the “Think Local” Campaign and other offerings are developing, as the Small Business of Excellence quarterly award, ribbon cuttings, and other previous support efforts continue.

A newly formed Small Business Advisory Committee will help guide the Chamber efforts, in partnership with local Main Street programs.

The SBA explains the goals of the National Small Business Week as “…the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness.”

This week long celebration will give every Small Business a good reason to celebrate and every Laurens County citizen a good reason to patronize these businesses. Munyan also added, “Often, we take for granted the uniqueness of our County and the amazing people that work hard to make it such a special community. I hope each individual will think about what it would be like if their favorite Small Business was no longer open and make a special effort to shop local, to think local, and buy local every chance they get, every day of the year.”

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce strives to serve as the unified voice to promote, strengthen and develop Laurens County by connecting organizations, supporting businesses, and building community.