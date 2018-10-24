Home / Breaking News / Simpsonville's winning ticket

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 3:11pm Vic MacDonald
SC Education Lottery

$1.5 Billion Mega Millions® Jackpot Won in South Carolina!

10/24/2018 11:03:12 AM

 

COLUMBIA, SC (October 24, 2018) – A Mega Millions® ticket worth more than $1.5 BILLION has been sold in South Carolina! KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Rd. in Simpsonville sold the winning ticket. This is South Carolina’s first Mega Millions® jackpot win.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn (5 - 28 - 62 - 65 - 70 – Megaball 5) to win the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night. It’s just shy of the largest jackpot won in the nation.

The winner should sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source, and call the Lottery. The winner has 180 days to come forward to claim the ticket.
 

PRESS CONFERENCE

DAY: 

Wednesday, October 24

 

TIME: 

1 p.m.

 

LOCATION: 

KC Mart #7

303 Lee Vaughn Rd.

Simpsonville, SC 29681

