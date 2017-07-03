Signs on both sides of Lake Greenwood

Lake Greenwood gets signage for its Laurens County “gateway”

Laurens and Greenwood counties now have complementary signs that welcome visitors to the body of water that divides the two communities.

Lake Greenwood at the bridge on Hwy 72, the connection road between Clinton and Greenwood, has identification signs for the Greenwood County side and the Laurens County side.

Connect Lake Greenwood Chairman Jimmy Peden took a bush-hog to an overgrown area of Hwy 72 on the Laurens County side to clear a spot for the new sign.

Laurens County Recreation labor was to place rock accents around the base of the sign, Peden told the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce board last Tuesday.

Plans are still in the works for lighting on the bridge roadway and light pole-type signs along the gateway to the Lake Greenwood crossing, he said.

Connect Lake Greenwood has been working on accentuating the lake since November, 2015, and now has a July 4th weekend fireworks show that is one of the Top 10 lake events in South Carolina, Peden said.

The group has organized a Master Plan Steering Committee that includes Laurens County representatives Jeff Field, Ernie Segars and Dianne Anderson.

The next Connect Lake Greenwood event will be the April 13 Life on the Lake expo event at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood.

“Help us identify more folks in Laurens County to become engaged, people who have an interest in the lake,” Greenwood Chamber Director Angelle LaBorde asked the Laurens Chamber board members.

LaBorde said the lake promotions group is bringing back a tradition - the Lake Greenwood Flotilla - in a June 17 event. Connect Lake Greenwood posted old photos from the former flotilla events on Facebook, and generated 15,000 “likes.” She said the flotilla, as in years when it was active, will be made up of “pretty much anything that floats.”

Peden said Lake Greenwood will have an Eclipsefest Aug. 21, and a three-concert music series this summer. Lights on the Lake fireworks will be July 1, and there will be an October event at Camp Fellowship (Laurens County).

Peden said real estate sales on Lake Greenwood are strong, and can be a tax boon for Greenwood and Laurens counties.

Peden said Connect Lake Greenwood is developing a destination guide for the lake, through a grant from the Heritage Corridor. It plans to print and distribute an initial 2,000 copies.

The organization also is working with SC PRT (Parks, Recreation Tourism) to open up an unused portion of Lake Greenwood State Park. A plan for the area envisions a “swimming hole,” walking trail and fishing piers.

Peden said, “It could revitalize an unused portion of the lake.”

The next Chamber Board meeting will be April 25. The organization by that time should have an interim or a new CEO and President as current leader Greg Alexander announced his resignation, effective March 20 (see related article this issue).

The board authorized its Executive Committee to immediately begin a search for Alexander’s replacement.