Home / Breaking News / Sign-up ended on Wednesday

Sign-up ended on Wednesday

Mon, 08/13/2018 - 1:15pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Laurens County
District 56 Board incumbent Jan Simmons also has filed for re-election in the non-partisan election.

Two incumbents have filed for re-election to the District 56 Board of Trustees - UPDATED W-PDFs

Filing closes on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at noon, for the November General Election. Just two people - Tammy Stewart for Seat 5, and Keith Richardson for Seat 7 - have filed to run for School District 56 seats. The District 56 and 55 board elections are non-partisan.

For District 55, the board candidates filed so far are: Seat 6, David Underwood and Susan Calhoun-Ware; Seat 2, Bessie Eaddy Williams, Jim Moore and Cathy Little; Seat 4, Mark Earle. 

These people have filed for Watershed Conservation Districts (2 seats in each district):

Rabon Creek - Bill Meder, Casey Robinson, David Tillman;

Beaverdam-Warrior Creek: William Lewis Croxton, Maxcy Hunter Sr.;

Duncan Creek: Harold W. McClintock Jr. (non-partisan elections).

Lynne West is director of the Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Laurens County; phone: 864-984-4431.

 

 

 

PDF icon 2018 Non-partisan candidates.pdf
PDF icon Local Question.pdf

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here