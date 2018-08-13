Sign-up deadline is this Wednesday

Two incumbents have filed for re-election to the District 56 Board of Trustees.

Filing closes on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at noon, for the November General Election. Just two people - Tammy Stewart for Seat 5, and Keith Richardson for Seat 7 - have filed to run for School District 56 seats. The District 56 and 55 board elections are non-partisan.

For District 55, the board candidates filed so far are: Seat 6, David Underwood and Susan Calhoun-Ware; Seat 2, Bessie Eaddy Williams, Jim Moore and Cathy Little; Seat 4, Mark Earle.

These people have filed for Watershed Conservation Districts (2 seats in each district):

Rabon Creek - Bill Meder, Casey Robinson, David Tillman;

Beaverdam-Warrior Creek: William Lewis Croxton, Maxcy Hunter Sr.;

Duncan Creek: Harold W. McClintock Jr. (non-partisan elections).

Lynne West is director of the Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Laurens County; phone: 864-984-4431.