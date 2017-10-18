Sign for an airplane

EARLIER TODAY: New stop sign in Clinton is flattened.

A stop sign put up this morning got flattened about 1 pm. The hit-and-run driver backed up to get the sign off his/her car, then went on his/her way. This is in front of The Clinton Chronicle office at the fork of Hwys 72 and 308.

This intersection was redrawn by the SC DOT and its Greenwood-based contractor - taking out a dirt island and a Yield sign. Now it is a STOP for drivers on Hwy 308 coming into Clinton at the 72 intersection. AGAIN, it is now a STOP, not a YIELD, and don't drive over the white markings - that's where one of the two stop signs is located.

A DOT crew is fixing the sign now. There is an orange cone over the broken sign-base. As of 3:45 today (Oct. 18), there are break-away poles installed to protect the re-installed stop sign. The orange cone is still there.