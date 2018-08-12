Home / Breaking News / Shopping the Merry Market

Shopping the Merry Market

Sat, 12/08/2018 - 10:51am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/Editor

SHOP LOCAL, Photos: The weather outside is frightful, but everything's delightful inside the Laurens County Museum's Witherspoon Building.

The Merry Market is going on NOW through 8 pm in the building, 116 E. Main St. Admission is $5 and all proceeds benefit the elevator fund. Vendors are ready to sell Christmas items and many other items for gifts or personal enjoyment. One vendor came from Simpsonville, since the Fountain Inn market was closed because of bad weather. Remember, the SNOW is not supposed to be here until Sunday morning.

Lots of books - including Vol. 3 of the Laurens County History (new) - art items, ornaments, candles, handbags and hand-crafted items are on sale. Hot chocolate by the Coffee Roost, and CDs BBQ on the Square for food orders. The Reindeer Run is over, so all roads lead to 116 E. Main St., Laurens.

info: www.laurenscountymuseum.us & follow on Facebook, where a video of a performance at last night's Merry Market is posted.

  

