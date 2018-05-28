Shooting in Clinton & Fatality near Fountain Inn

Man Accused of Shooting Buildings and Cars on South Broad, Clinton

Monday, May 28, 2018 - WLBG on-line

Clinton Public Safety arrested a man Saturday with multiple charges from incidents involving gunfire in April and May.

Laurens City Police then served him with two weapons-related charges from earlier this month -- 29-year-old Roderick Devonzeik Anderson of a Phillips Street apartment in Clinton is now facing twelve charges from both agencies.

Clinton charged Anderson with Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature, with 3 counts, Discharging Firearm into a Vehicle, 3 counts, Malicious Damage, and with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Criminal Conspiracy and Assault and Battery by a Mob 2nd Degree.

Detective Tyrone Goggins said states that Anderson and two co-defendants conspired together then assaulted a man at 100 Laurens Street April 7th, causing the victim to have a seizure and injuries to his body which were treated in Greenville.

Detective Goggins states that Roderick Anderson discharged a firearm on South Broad Street May 4th, causing $2,500 in damages to a business at 100 South Broad. Anderson also allegedly discharged a firearm at 1002 South Broad May 4th, striking several vehicles and business structures with bullets, with disregard for the lives, safety and peace of individuals present. Some of the vehicles reportedly had people inside.

Cash or surety bonds were set yesterday totaling $100,000 on the charges from Clinton Public Safety.

Laurens City Police charged Roderick Anderson with Resisting arrest and Possession of a Stolen Pistol. Warrants citing an investigation by Lt. Charles Simmons state that on May 4th Anderson resisted arrest with a deadly weapon, fleeing the scene of a lawful traffic stop on Fleming Street in which the threat of use was present, by the defendant being in possession of a handgun. Anderson was reportedly in possession of a loaded Arms Cor .38 Special Revolver which had been stolen in Laurens in 2011.

Cash or surety bonds were set totaling $30,000 on the Laurens City Charges. Roderick Devonzeik Anderson remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.

FATAL: Man dies, two juveniles hurt in wreck

Authorities identified Douglas E. Hunt II, of Fountain Inn, as the victim of a single vehicle wreck Saturday along Fairview Road.

The wreck happened about 8:05 p.m., and the victim was pronounced dead about 8:45. Two juveniles were in car seats, and they were injured and taken to Greenville hospital. Hunt died of multiple blunt force trauma.

A report said a 2002 GMC Yukon was traveling north on Fairview Road in Laurens County, and the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. Hunt, the driver, over-corrected and ran off the left side, then the right side again, hitting a tree. - Original reporting by FOX Carolina