Shooter surrenders

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Butler is in custody.

A statement by LCSO Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder says David Jerome Butler was taken into custody TODAY (May 8) by Simpsonville Police. His bond hearing at the Johnson Detention Center will be Tuesday morning.

A report said Butler turned himself in at the Simpsonville Police Dept. about 2 pm today, and he was brought to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office in downtown Laurens later this afternoon.

PREVIOUS: The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says in a release (11:44 am) about the Yanfeng shooting suspect:

On May 5, 2017 Officers with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service from the YanFeng Manufacturing Plant stating that there was an active shooter inside the building. At 6:01am, Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, along with Officers from Fountain Inn Police Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made entry into the plant. From a search of the plant officers located two victims that appeared to have none life threating injuries. Those victims were removed from the building to receive medical treatment. Around 6:45am Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team, Clinton City

Public Safety Swat Team and members of the Greenville County Swat Team conducted a preliminary sweep of the building unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male named David Jerome Butler. DOB 8-13-1974, height 5’9, 186 pounds with a current address of Coroner Stone Court, Simpsonville, SC. From our investigation, we believe the suspect maybe driving a 2009 blueish green Ford Fusion bearing SC vehicle registration NKQ 993. We believe the subject to be armed and dangerous. If you should come in contact with him or know his whereabouts, please contact Crime stoppers at 68CRIME (864-682-7463), your local authority or the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864- 984-2525.

PREVIOUS: Laurens County and other law enforcement are looking for a shooter - who the sheriff calls "a thug" - near the Yanfeng plant.

The automotive plant is near Fountain Inn - I-385 in northern Laurens County. One person was shot about 6 am today, a report said.

According to Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds, a 911 call about the incident came in about 5:45 am from International Boulevard off I-385. Injuries to the victim were not considered life-threatening, Reynolds said. Yanfeng Automotive plant has been evacuated, but authorities are not certain that the alleged shooter is still inside the building. A BOLO for a blue-green-gray Ford Fusion driven by a man has been issued by authorities.

About 100 employees were evacuated from Yanfeng today, and re-entered about 8:30.

Reynolds told FOX Carolina: "I think (Butler and another employee) had a confrontation and everything escalated and that’s why we believe he is no longer here. He left the scene and we’re in pursuit. This guy is a criminal. We do consider him to be possibly armed and dangerous. He is a thug. He has a criminal record and we are in an active search at this time." A SLED report showed prior charges including grand larceny, burglary, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, assault and battery with intent to kill, and voluntary manslaughter, the TV station's on-line report says.

Schools in Greenville County on lockdown or alert are: Mauldin Elementary & Middle, Fountain Inn Elementary, Simpsonville Elementary & Mauldin High, police alerted - Hillcrest High & Bryson Middle, and Fountain Inn Christian -- no word on Twitter or Facebook about Laurens District 55 lockdowns for the Gray Court area.

