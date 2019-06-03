Shep: Building on the Solid Rock

Matthew 7:24-27 New Living Translation (NLT) Building on a Solid Foundation

24 “Anyone who listens to my teaching and follows it is wise, like a person who builds a house on solid rock. 25 Though the rain comes in torrents and the floodwaters rise and the winds beat against that house, it won’t collapse because it is built on bedrock. 26 But anyone who hears my teaching and doesn’t obey it is foolish, like a person who builds a house on sand. 27 When the rains and floods come and the winds beat against that house, it will collapse with a mighty crash.”

He doesn’t look like the devil’s brother-in-law anymore. Shep Shepherd has trimmed down 112 pounds since his NFL training days as an offensive lineman. He remains, however, a fierce devotee of Jesus Christ.

“There are no grandchildren of the Lord,” Shepherd told the last Wednesday audience at the 41st Annual Clinton YMCA Prayer Breakfast. He means that it doesn’t matter how much of a Christian you grandmother was, or your paw-paw was, people need a personal relationship with Jesus.

“People look like Christians, but you’ve never taken the leap,” Shepherd said. “All of us have missed the mark. It was outlined in the Ten Commandments. Jesus simplified that to two. He sees us in our mess.”

Shepherd said the prayer breakfast is a different kind of venue for him - “because women are present” - since he most often talks to football teams. The Presbyterian College football team came to hear him speak at Broad Street United Methodist Church. He flew out quickly, headed to south Florida for a friend’s funeral.

“I lived in the time of ‘here today, gone tomorrow.’ You (middle and high school students) live in the time of ‘here today, gone today.’”

Shepherd used the lesson of a man who builds a house on solid rock and one who builds a house on shifting sand. The forgotten part of that message, he said, was Jesus saying those who ‘hear my word and act on it’ build on a solid foundation. He said the shifting sand can be something that’s not necessarily bad - fame, fortune, world acclaim. But, he said, if it’s “anything else but Jesus,” it is sand that won’t last.

Shepherd said, “If I had a thousand lives, I would give them all to Jesus.”

One of 15 siblings, Shep said, “I was a troubled kid. No one could satisfy the hurt I felt. I was in seven schools by the third grade. I suffered in this America. Nobody reached out to me. People at these prayer breakfasts, they want you to go farther and faster.”

Football saved his life, but Shep said all the acclaim and money that came later grew from the day as a 14-year-old with a gun in his mouth, because he watched his best friend die, he said he would give Jesus one last try. “All of us are going to experience hardship. God sees us where we are, and Jesus wants to be involved.

“Jesus doesn’t come into your life to rearrange the furniture. He blows the house up"

