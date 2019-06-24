Shaw Closing - 120 Associates

Shaw Industries To Move Clinton, SC Engineered Hardwood Manufacturing Capacity To Other Shaw Operations.

Dalton, Ga. – June 24, 2019 – Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) announces its plan to shift production from its engineered hardwood manufacturing facility in Clinton, S.C. to other Shaw operations in the Southeast to most effectively meet customer needs.

That process will begin immediately, with operations ceasing at the facility (known as Plant H5) by mid-August.

“Supporting associates during this transition is our highest priority,” states Mark Hartline, senior director of human resources at Shaw. “As we realign our manufacturing operations, we will help associates identify new job opportunities at Shaw and in the region.”

The 120 associates currently employed at the facility will have the opportunity to apply for open positions available at Shaw's other locations in South Carolina (including Columbia and Aiken) and throughout the U.S. Shaw will also partner with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Rapid Response team and organize career fairs with other employers in the area.

Over the past five years, Shaw has invested more than $1.5 billion in its people, processes and products throughout the United States including numerous expansion and modernization efforts currently underway throughout the Southeast. The company continually evaluates the most effective ways to meet ever-changing customer demands and innovates and adjusts operations accordingly.

About Shaw Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are 22,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Hospitality, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens, USFloors and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit www.shawinc.com.

