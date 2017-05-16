Shape the future growth of the Upstate

REGIONAL: The next Ten at the Top Regional Forum will be held on May 25th from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (reception to follow) at the BMW Zentrum.

You won't want to miss the unveiling of the results from the 10-month Shaping Our Future Growth Analysis.

The 10-county Upstate region is growing. By 2040, our region's population is projected to reach nearly 1,750,00 - an increase of 64% since 1990. How and where we grow will have real impacts on our quality of life - affecting commute times and transportation choices, air and water quality and our pocket books. The Shaping Our Future Growth Analysis is an opportunity to explore and debate alternative patterns for growth keeping in mind their associated fiscal, environmental and quality of life trade-offs. Scenario planning tools have been used to evaluate the impacts of various development types including current growth trends. For more details, visit ShapingOurFutureUpstateSC.org.

The Shaping Our Future study is being conducted through a partnership of Ten at the Top, Upstate Forever, the Riley Institute at Furman University and other community partners. More than 100 community leaders and stakeholders have been involved in the study analysis.

Cost to attend the forum is $10. Please click here for more details and to register.