Sex, Beatings are alleged against Laurens man

Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor Is Alleged; Beating with Belt and Closed Fist

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - WLBG on-line

Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor is alleged with an arrest yesterday by Laurens City Police.

38-year-old Michael John Tehonica of 101 Overbrook Drive, Laurens, also known as “Mike Tehonica,” was served with two warrants charging Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and with two more warrants alleging Unlawful Conduct.

Officer J.C. Brewington states that on or about July 14th Tehonica committed a lewd act on a minor by messaging a 12-year-old in an attempt to sexually arouse the victim and that on or about July 15th he allowed a 12-year-old juvenile to perform oral sex on him.

In two more warrants, Brewington alleges unlawful conduct on a child. One states that on July 19th Tehonica struck a juvenile victim’s body numerous times with a belt, causing numerous abrasions, and that on or about the Month of May he struck a child about the body numerous times with a closed fist.

During arraignment yesterday, bond was denied on one of the Criminal Sexual Conduct charges. A $50,000 bond was set on the other. Bonds were set totaling $35,000 on the two warrants alleging unlawful conduct on a child. Michael John “Mike” Tehonica remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.