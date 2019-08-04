Home / Breaking News / Severe Thunderstorm

Severe Thunderstorm

Mon, 04/08/2019 - 4:12pm Vic MacDonald
UNTIL 4:45 PM (EDT) - National Weather Service, 1-800-267-8101.

BULLETIN ! PREPARE TO TAKE COVER - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Laurens County.

At 4:06 pm a severe storm was cited 11 miles North of Greenwood - 5 miles west of Waterloo. moving NE at 40 mph. 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to trees and power lines -- locations to be impacted include Laurens, Clinton, Joanna, Gray Court, Cross Hill, Waterloo, Mountville, Princeton, Kinards and Hickory Tavern. Hail, .75 IN, Wind, 60 MPH.

Seek shelter inside an interior room - report damaging winds, hail, flooding to the National Weather Service. 

